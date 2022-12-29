Ralston hosting New Year’s ball drop

The metro’s answer to Times Square they hope will become an annual tradition
Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball
Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball(PRNewswire)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Residents from Ralston and across the metro are invited to witness Nebraska’s answer to the famed Times Square ball drop.

Ralston’s new Granary Green is hosting several events leading up to midnight on New Year’s Eve. The event space will have a video countdown, music and lights, and hot chocolate in addition to the ball drop.

“Imagine being part of the New Year’s Eve countdown and ball drop without having to fly to New York and stand outside for hours in the freezing cold,” said Gordon Whitten of the Granary Event Center.

The adjoining Bushwackers Bar will also have food and entertainment.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CLUB CARWASH
Omaha woman pushing for further investigation into claim involving Club Carwash
Legacy Crossing Apartments in Omaha
New Legacy Crossing property manager says they are not responsible for high bills
Monica Helm, 55
OPD: Missing Omaha woman’s death not believed to be suspicious
After being crashed into twice by out-of-control drivers, the Borers are constantly on edge --...
Homeowners on edge after house smashed into twice by Omaha drivers
Jordyn Prieto pleaded not guilty to child neglect charges in court Tuesday.
Former Omaha daycare worker pleads not guilty to neglect charge

Latest News

DeSoto Nat'l Wildlife Refuge to close Jan. 7-8
DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge to close for managed deer hunt
Christmas tree recycle
Omaha area Scouts recycling Christmas trees again this year
West Iowa man killed in head-on crash with semi
Lincoln Police are investigating after $15,000 of engineering equipment was stolen from a work...
$15K worth of equipment stolen from work truck in northeast Lincoln