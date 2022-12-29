Ralston hosting New Year’s ball drop

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Residents from Ralston and across the metro are invited to witness Nebraska’s answer to the famed Times Square ball drop.

Ralston’s new Granary Green is hosting several events leading up to midnight on New Year’s Eve. The event space will have a video countdown, music and lights, and hot chocolate in addition to the ball drop.

“Imagine being part of the New Year’s Eve countdown and ball drop without having to fly to New York and stand outside for hours in the freezing cold,” said Gordon Whitten of the Granary Event Center.

The adjoining Bushwackers Bar will also have food and entertainment.

