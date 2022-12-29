Preventive home maintenance can save money over time

Protect your home from common hazards for less than $200
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Quick fixes around the house are relatively inexpensive and could prevent significant damage from major accidents. Our partners at the financial website NerdWallet put together a list of maintenance tips you can do that for less than $200.

Tackle any fire hazards: Regularly test smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. A three pack of combination alarms costs anywhere from $50 to $100.

Have a fire extinguisher in your kitchen: It’s the most common place a house fire starts. Experts suggest you store it in reach of the stove. Common fire extinguishers cost around $50.

Clean your dryer filter and vent: Lint buildup can cause fires – a vent cleaning kits cost around $30.

Anchor heavy furniture to the wall: Tip over incidents cause on average, 22,500 injuries treated in emergency rooms each year, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Place water sensors near washing machines, hot water heaters and other sites of potential leaks: These sensors cost around $50 and can detect falling temperatures as to alert you to freezing pipes.   Experts say make it a habit to address small problems around your home before they become big and expensive ones.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CLUB CARWASH
Omaha woman pushing for further investigation into claim involving Club Carwash
Legacy Crossing Apartments in Omaha
New Legacy Crossing property manager says they are not responsible for high bills
Monica Helm, 55
OPD: Missing Omaha woman’s death not believed to be suspicious
After being crashed into twice by out-of-control drivers, the Borers are constantly on edge --...
Homeowners on edge after house smashed into twice by Omaha drivers
Jordyn Prieto pleaded not guilty to child neglect charges in court Tuesday.
Former Omaha daycare worker pleads not guilty to neglect charge

Latest News

A woman in New York was rescued by two young men during a blizzard.
2 men rescue disabled woman from apartment complex during historical blizzard
DeSoto Nat'l Wildlife Refuge to close Jan. 7-8
DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge to close for managed deer hunt
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for four people who were on board a helicopter that crashed...
Helicopter, with 4 on board, crashes in Gulf of Mexico
A woman in New York was rescued by two young men during a blizzard.
2 men rescue disabled woman from apartment complex during historical blizzard
Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball
Ralston hosting New Year’s ball drop