OPPD turbine rolls into Turtle Creek power station

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - What weighs more than the Statue of Liberty, is 57 times heavier than an African elephant, is twice the weight of a Titan II rocket, longer than Cinderella’s Castle is tall, and about the length of two blue whales?

And it was seen rolling down the highway with an escort in Sarpy County Wednesday night.

“It’s a Siemens combustion turbine that came by rail from North Carolina,” said Andy Meusch, OPPD engineer. “It’ll be upwards of 800,000 pounds, dual lanes, two tractor trailers with a push-pull setup. It’ll be quite heavy.”

Just one of the TCS turbines loaded on a trailer weighs about 862,000 pounds. Together, the truck and trailer set-up is 196 feet long.

It’s a landmark journey for the last big piece to OPPD’s Turtle Creek station at 168th and Fairview Road in Papillion.

“This natural gas turbine will power our Turtle Creek generating station, which will be a balancing station as part of our Power with Purpose project,” Meusch said. Other additions of the project include another gas-powered station at Standing Bear Lake, as well as the addition of 450-600 megawatts of solar power across OPPD’s service area.

At about 10 miles per hour, the journey from railyard to the site takes about five hours. Andy’s vehicle is part of a motorized entourage befitting something...well...powerful.

“We’ll be escorted by the Nebraska State Patrol, Nebraska Department of Transportation, Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office tonight with lots of flashing lights,” Meusch said. “It’ll be moving quite slowly, and we ask anyone that comes along to keep their distance. It’s pretty cool, but to keep passersby and ourselves safe, we need to make sure we observe all traffic rules.”

Turtle Creek and Standing Bear Lake are two of OPPD’s “balancing stations,” to assure that whatever’s happening in the growing service area, there should be no gap in power.

“Their intent is to go beyond just summer peaking,” Meusch said. “They’re there to back up the grid when the wind’s not blowing, the sun’s not shining, or any other disturbances we might have.”

The new plants are progressing on schedule, with the plan to have them up and running in the first quarter of 2024.

