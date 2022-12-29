No. 8 UConn beats No. 21 Creighton 72-47

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a bad night to have a bad night shooting, Creighton only connected on 24% of its shots in a loss to UConn 72-47. The Huskies really controlled things inside which wasn’t a surprise considering their height advantage, but it really stood out while the Jays only made three of 28 three-pointers. Aaliyah Edwards who is 6′3″ led with 23 points and Dorka Juhasz who is 6′5″ scored 22.

“We talked going into the game that we had a big advantage in the post and certainly Aaliyah and Dorka played into that,” said UConn Head Coach Geno Auriemma.

Emma Ronsiek led Creighton with 12 points, Lauren Jensen had 11 points. Creighton won the turnover battle 15-5 but lost the battle on the boards 59-27. The Jays will play this Saturday at DePaul, a 3 p.m. central tip on national television.

