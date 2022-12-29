No. 8 UConn beats No. 21 Creighton 72-47

6 News WOWT Live at 10
By Joe Nugent
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a bad night to have a bad night shooting, Creighton only connected on 24% of its shots in a loss to UConn 72-47. The Huskies really controlled things inside which wasn’t a surprise considering their height advantage, but it really stood out while the Jays only made three of 28 three-pointers. Aaliyah Edwards who is 6′3″ led with 23 points and Dorka Juhasz who is 6′5″ scored 22.

“We talked going into the game that we had a big advantage in the post and certainly Aaliyah and Dorka played into that,” said UConn Head Coach Geno Auriemma.

Emma Ronsiek led Creighton with 12 points, Lauren Jensen had 11 points. Creighton won the turnover battle 15-5 but lost the battle on the boards 59-27. The Jays will play this Saturday at DePaul, a 3 p.m. central tip on national television.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monica Helm, 55
OPD: Missing Omaha woman’s death not believed to be suspicious
Legacy Crossing Omaha
Omaha Legacy Crossing residents deal with break-ins following apartment condemnation
Las Vegas middle school mariachi band gets stranded in Omaha for Christmas
Las Vegas middle school mariachi band gets stranded in Omaha for Christmas
After being crashed into twice by out-of-control drivers, the Borers are constantly on edge --...
Homeowners on edge after house smashed into twice by Omaha drivers
Legacy Crossing Apartments in Omaha
New Legacy Crossing property manager says they are not responsible for high bills

Latest News

Trey Alexander
Creighton celebrates Christmas with an 80-65 win against DePaul
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma tries to get past Marquette's Chase Ross (5) and David Joplin during...
Creighton prepares for Christmas showdown against DePaul
Ryan Kalkbrenner
Kalkbrenner returns as Creighton beats Butler 78-56
Fredrick King
Creighton drops a sixth straight 69-58 at Marquette