Legacy Crossing update: Omaha, Heartland Family Service working to help last few displaced tenants

Families forced out of an Omaha apartment complex are finding other places to live.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The mayor’s office said Thursday that 21 of the households displaced when Legacy Crossing Apartments was shut down earlier this month have found permanent housing.

Heartland Family Service reported on Dec. 21 that the first of the displaced tenants had secured new housing. A little more than a week later — amid days of subzero temperatures and over a holiday weekend — the city is aware of only a few households ousted from the complex on Dec. 19 that are still living in limbo.

“Two of the four remaining Legacy Crossing residents have now made contact with Heartland Family Services and are working with a case manager,” the news release states. Early estimates from HFS tallied 162-165 households that had been impacted by the closing. Each family was connected to a caseworker to help them find a new place to live.

“Case managers are doing a great job and will continue to focus on getting all the families into their new homes as quickly as possible,” the city’s release states.

The city is also in the process of inspecting eight properties ahead of Legacy Crossing tenants’ move-ins to assure their new homes are safe.

“The last several days have been focused on helping tenants get their remaining belongings out of their apartments, and we should have almost everyone (with only a couple exceptions) out by the 31st,” the release states.

