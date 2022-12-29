Family memorializes Omaha woman killed in hit-and-run

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha family is remembering their loved one nearly two months after her life was taken in a pedestrian hit-and-run accident.

“This is our last, I won’t say goodbye, but this is our last chance to memorialize her.”

Dale Schuman lost his 29-year-old daughter, Jerica, on Halloween night. She was walking along Maple near 75th Street when she was hit by a car.

The 21-year-old driver fled the scene.

“We’re here to honor where my sister was hit,” said Dillon Schuman, one of Jerica’s brothers.

Dale, Dillon, and more than a dozen other friends and family members gathered where Jerica spent her final moments.

“Us being here now together as a family is healing,” Dillon said while standing just a few feet from where Jerica died.

The group gathered to place a sign near the site of the accident. It reads, “IN MEMORY OF JERICA. DRIVE SAFELY.”

“Everybody that comes down Maple Street now that sees that sign will know this is where she was, this is what happened, and hopefully drive safely,” Dale said.

Jerica’s accident went under the radar that night. Over the police scanner -- just a short call for a personal injury accident.

“Can you make a broadcast for officers to be on the lookout for a dark-colored 2015, 2016 Ford Focus involved in a hit-and-run PI,” the scanner call stated.

In the following days, there was no notification from police about any hit-and-run investigation -- or about Jerica’s death.

Dale says he wants the community to know his daughter wasn’t just a statistic.

“Jerica is real, she’s a person. She deserves to be known.”

The pain of losing their daughter and sister is still palpable.

“It’s still a little hard to think of the happy, cause my heart is still broken right now,” Dillon adds.

He describes Jerica as an amazing sister, daughter, friend, and mother. Jerica leaves behind a 9-year-old daughter, Vanessa.

Although it’s too late for their family, Dale says they’re hopeful the memorial sign can prevent anyone else from going through the pain they’ve experienced.

“If it causes somebody to think twice about driving poorly or making bad decisions, then it’s something worthwhile.”

The 21-year-old woman who hit and killed Jerica is facing a felony charge for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury or death. Following her arrest, she was released on her own recognizance.

The driver has a pre-trial conference on January 6.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.