Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Thursday system brings rain to snow

By Emily Roehler
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds have built in today ahead of a system that arrives tonight into Thursday. For areas NW of the Metro chances for showers will be possible all evenign and overnight. These continue as you head out the door Thursday morning. Thursday starts off dry for the Metro with cloudy skies. We’ll warm to a high of 40 around 2pm as our chance for showers moves in from the W.

Thursday afternoon
Thursday afternoon(wowt)

These start off as rain but will change to a wintry mix then snow by the afternoon W of the Metro and by the evening commute for the Metro area. However with temperatures still above the freezing mark this should limit impacts to the commute with mainly wet roads expected. For spots like Norfolk and Columbus the change over happens sooner and the evening may be icy.

Thursday evening
Thursday evening(wowt)
Snow forecast
Snow forecast(wowt)

We’ll stay in the 40s through the start of the new year with our next cool down arriving Monday and Tuesday. A system moves in from the W bringing with it a drop to the 30s and rain chances changing to snow Tuesday.

5 day forecast
5 day forecast(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monica Helm, 55
OPD: Missing Omaha woman’s death not believed to be suspicious
Legacy Crossing Omaha
Omaha Legacy Crossing residents deal with break-ins following apartment condemnation
Las Vegas middle school mariachi band gets stranded in Omaha for Christmas
Las Vegas middle school mariachi band gets stranded in Omaha for Christmas
After being crashed into twice by out-of-control drivers, the Borers are constantly on edge --...
Homeowners on edge after house smashed into twice by Omaha drivers
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video

Latest News

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
More cloud cover but mild for late December before precipitation returns
Thursday system
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: The thaw continues into the New Year
Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Southerly winds help boost temperatures back to the 30s Tuesday
Monday Evening Forecast
David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Frigid overnight, thawing out Tuesday