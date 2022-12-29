Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Thursday system brings rain to snow

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds have built in today ahead of a system that arrives tonight into Thursday. For areas NW of the Metro chances for showers will be possible all evenign and overnight. These continue as you head out the door Thursday morning. Thursday starts off dry for the Metro with cloudy skies. We’ll warm to a high of 40 around 2pm as our chance for showers moves in from the W.

Thursday afternoon (wowt)

These start off as rain but will change to a wintry mix then snow by the afternoon W of the Metro and by the evening commute for the Metro area. However with temperatures still above the freezing mark this should limit impacts to the commute with mainly wet roads expected. For spots like Norfolk and Columbus the change over happens sooner and the evening may be icy.

Thursday evening (wowt)

Snow forecast (wowt)

We’ll stay in the 40s through the start of the new year with our next cool down arriving Monday and Tuesday. A system moves in from the W bringing with it a drop to the 30s and rain chances changing to snow Tuesday.

5 day forecast (wowt)

