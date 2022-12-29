DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge to close for managed deer hunt

A white-tailed deer hunt will close off much of the area Jan. 7 and 8.
DeSoto Nat'l Wildlife Refuge to close Jan. 7-8
By Zane Culjat
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A popular hunting spot north of Omaha will be closed next weekend for a managed deer hunt.

DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge will have an antlerless deer hunt the weekend of Jan. 7 and 8. During this time, all refuge roads and nature trails will be closed beyond the visitor center to ensure the safety of everyone involved. The visitor center will remain open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Those hours extend to Sunday.

If interested in the deer hunt, contact Peter Rea, supervisory park ranger at DeSoto, at (712) 388-4803.

The hunts are facilitated in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Nebraska Game and Parks.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

