Contractor shoots at thieves stealing truck, robbing plumbers at worksite: police

A contractor reportedly shot at thieves who robbed plumbers and stole his truck from a worksite...
A contractor reportedly shot at thieves who robbed plumbers and stole his truck from a worksite in Mississippi.(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Authorities in Mississippi say thieves robbed workers who were on the job and stole a truck at a worksite.

WLBT reports two plumbers were robbed at the site and a contractor’s truck was stolen on Wednesday in the Broadmoor area.

Police said the contractor at the worksite ended up shooting at the thieves while they were attempting to leave the area in his truck.

According to authorities, the would-be robbers then crashed into a nearby trailer after taking out several mailboxes on the street.

Jackson police said at least one of the suspects involved was struck by a bullet.

The workers were reportedly performing rehab work at a large property when the incident happened.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monica Helm, 55
OPD: Missing Omaha woman’s death not believed to be suspicious
Legacy Crossing Omaha
Omaha Legacy Crossing residents deal with break-ins following apartment condemnation
Las Vegas middle school mariachi band gets stranded in Omaha for Christmas
Las Vegas middle school mariachi band gets stranded in Omaha for Christmas
After being crashed into twice by out-of-control drivers, the Borers are constantly on edge --...
Homeowners on edge after house smashed into twice by Omaha drivers
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video

Latest News

An Omaha carwash is denying claims of damage to customers' cars.
Club Carwash investigates damage hundreds of damage claims
OPPD's newest piece of equipment rolled into town Wednesday night.
OPPD turbine rolls into Turtle Creek power station
An Omaha carwash is denying claims of damage to customers' cars.
Club Carwash investigates complaints
The family of Jerica Schuman memorialized their daughter Wednesday night at the scene of the...
Hit-and-run victim memorialized; family hopes future deaths prevented
OPPD's newest piece of equipment rolled into town Wednesday night.
OPPD rolls turbine into new Turtle Creek station