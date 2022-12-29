Church deals with catalytic converter thefts, city lobbyists push for more penalties statewide

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This month, a church in Omaha was the latest victim for catalytic converter theft. They’ve dealt with it for some time, the church director said. But two in just a month is unusual -- and costly.

Although they weren’t ready to go on camera, the church told 6 News that these thefts cost thousands of dollars. In March, an ordinance was passed to require permits for scrap metal resellers and rules on the bookkeeping of sales.

“We’re working as we did on the city side, now with our legislative partners to make it even tighter, even more effective in combatting these,” said Omaha City Councilman Danny Begley.

He says it has been effective locally.

“In talking on the public safety committee that I’m on, recently they said it really has made a huge difference and it’s been effective in combatting the catalytic converter thefts we’ve seen in the last couple years.”

But -- people are getting away with it.

Omaha's ordinance carrying penalties for stealing catalytic converters is now being pushed to go statewide.

“As you’ve heard from people in your story. It hasn’t ended the problem completely, so by going to the next level which is the state to try to put tighter restrictions on to try to help the overall goal is to eliminate these, but to give more tools to law enforcement to curtail or eliminate these thefts completely,” Begley said.

City lobbyists tell 6 News they’ll work with their Lincoln partners during this new legislative session to expand catalytic converter legislation to deter these thefts even more.

Omaha Police shared a few tips on how to keep your converter safe: Install security cameras. Park in well lit places. Spray high-temp paint on your converter to deter scrapyards from buying them from thieves.

