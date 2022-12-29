$15K worth of equipment stolen from work truck in northeast Lincoln

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after $15,000 of engineering equipment was stolen from a work truck.

Police said sometime between Dec. 22-27, someone entered an Olsson truck parked near 70th and X streets and stole surveying equipment.

An Olympus 38DL Plus steel measuring device valued at $5,000 (example below) and a GSSI Handheld piece of surveying equipment valued at $10,000 were reported stolen.

Police said it appears the driver’s side door may have been pried open.  Damage to the vehicle estimated at $100. 

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Photo of an Olympus 38DL Plus steel measuring device, similar to the one stolen from an Olsson...
Photo of an Olympus 38DL Plus steel measuring device, similar to the one stolen from an Olsson truck.(Olympus)

