$15K worth of equipment stolen from work truck in northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after $15,000 of engineering equipment was stolen from a work truck.

Police said sometime between Dec. 22-27, someone entered an Olsson truck parked near 70th and X streets and stole surveying equipment.

An Olympus 38DL Plus steel measuring device valued at $5,000 (example below) and a GSSI Handheld piece of surveying equipment valued at $10,000 were reported stolen.

Police said it appears the driver’s side door may have been pried open. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $100.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Photo of an Olympus 38DL Plus steel measuring device, similar to the one stolen from an Olsson truck. (Olympus)

