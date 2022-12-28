Troopers buy Christmas presents for kids after arresting father for domestic violence

The troopers returned to the home the next day to deliver the presents. State police said the...
The troopers returned to the home the next day to deliver the presents. State police said the mother and children were “extremely thankful.”(Michigan State Police)
By Kayla Jones and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) – Troopers in Michigan pooled their own money to buy a family Christmas presents after they learned the father, whom they arrested, did not buy any gifts for his children.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers were sent to the home on Christmas Day and arrested the father for domestic violence and felonious assault.

While they were there, the troopers learned that the father had not given his four children any Christmas presents. After leaving the home, troopers decided to pool together their own money to buy and wrap gifts for the kids.

The troopers returned to the home the next day to deliver the presents. State police said the mother and children were “extremely thankful.”

“Thank you troopers for going above and beyond to serve your community,” Michigan State Police said in a tweet.

Officials did not give further details on the man’s arrest.

Copyright 2022 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monica Helm, 55
OPD: Missing Omaha woman’s death not believed to be suspicious
Legacy Crossing Omaha
Omaha Legacy Crossing residents deal with break-ins following apartment condemnation
Las Vegas middle school mariachi band gets stranded in Omaha for Christmas
Las Vegas middle school mariachi band gets stranded in Omaha for Christmas
The owners of Nettie's Fine Mexican Food are picking up the pieces and looking forward after a...
Owners of iconic Bellevue restaurant destroyed in fire unsure what’s next
After being crashed into twice by out-of-control drivers, the Borers are constantly on edge --...
Homeowners on edge after house smashed into twice by Omaha drivers

Latest News

Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., admitted that he lied about his job experience and college...
Prosecutors open investigation into NY Rep.-elect George Santos
Cancellations and delays continue for those flying Southwest.
Eppley flight board check: Southwest cancellation nightmare continues
Missing Omaha woman Monica Helm has been found dead.
Monica Helm found dead in vehicle
Defense attorneys for Aldrick Scott are fighting to open the documents related to the...
Aldrick Scott defense wants documents unsealed
A 7-year-old girl injured in a South Omaha house fire Tuesday has died from her injuries.
BREAKING: 7-year-old dies from injuries sustained in house fire