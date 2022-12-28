Omaha Police make arrest in 2015 cold case

Diondre Mitchell and Lafayette Reed were found dead near 28th and Spencer.
Shooting
Shooting(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 28, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have arrested a man in connection with the 2015 homicides of two men.

Cavin Cooper, 35, was arrested Wednesday on two counts each of first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony, and one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

In May of 2015, Omaha Police were called to a shooting near 28th and Spencer streets. Officers found Diondre Mitchell and Lafayette Reed unresponsive in the residence’s kitchen. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

“I hope the arrest...provides some closure for the families,” Chief Todd Schmaderer said in a statement.

Cooper is in jail for first-degree assault, weapons charges and habitual criminal charges for a 2018 offense.

Cooper has been arrested in connection with a pair of 2015 homicides.
Cooper has been arrested in connection with a pair of 2015 homicides.(Omaha Police Dept.)

