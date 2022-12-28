Nebraska Game and Parks reminds parkgoers to use caution around sick, dead birds

Those who find sick or dead birds should report them to their local Game and Parks office.
Canadian geese
Canadian geese(ND Game and Fish)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As avian influenza -- more commonly known as “bird flu” -- spreads across the state, Nebraska Game and Parks is reminding state park visitors to use caution and avoid sick birds.

The CDC reports a record number of birds have been affected by this outbreak, much larger than previous ones. The outbreak began early this year and has spread to 46 states.

Although the risk of infection to people is low, if you run into a sick or dead bird, report it to Game and Parks. Several birds have been reported sick or dead across the state in recent weeks, including geese and swans. Avian influenza was confirmed as a cause of death in several cases.

Sick birds should be left alone -- but Game and Parks says if you feel the need to help with clean-up to wear personal protective equipment. The birds should be double-bagged and disposed of in a dumpster.

