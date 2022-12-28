More cloud cover but mild for late December before precipitation returns

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures are running much warmer this morning as we start off in the 30s.

The day will have a lot more cloud cover in place, especially further to the north.

Temperatures will climb into the 40s today for the first time in just over two weeks.

A system will make its way out of the Rockies and approach us late tonight.

Some light precipitation moves in after midnight in areas near Norfolk and Columbus.

By the morning commute, some light showers will be possible.

Thursday Precipitation (WOWT)

Temperatures will be cold enough that some flakes may mix in as well, especially as you move further to the north.

Thursday Precipitation Chances (WOWT)

Light precipitation will remain possible into the afternoon, wrapping up right around the commute.

No accumulation is expected in the metro but a dusting of snow may be seen closer to Norfolk.

Friday sees us clear out some with 40s sticking around.

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day will have similar conditions with plenty of cloud cover and highs near 40.

Temperatures during any celebrations will likely be in the 30s with light winds.

Another system will move through from Monday into Tuesday morning, bringing a chance for showers and perhaps some flakes as well.

