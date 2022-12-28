Missing Omaha woman found dead

Omaha Police are investigating a cause.
Monica Helm, 55
Monica Helm, 55(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman missing since Thursday has been found dead.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old Monica Helm was last seen Thursday, Dec. 22 at roughly 1 p.m. near her home around 93rd Avenue and Redick Avenue.

Omaha Police are investigating a cause of death. No further details have been released.

Monica Helm, 55
Monica Helm, 55(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire Department prepares for frozen water rescue
Two teens hospitalized after falling into frozen Lake Manawa
Legacy Crossing Omaha
Omaha Legacy Crossing residents deal with break-ins following apartment condemnation
A fire broke out Monday on the upper level of a parking garage at Westroads Mall.
Omaha crews battle fire atop Westroads Mall parking garage
A fire has damaged multiple storage units
Several Metro fire departments battle blaze in Ralston
The owners of Nettie's Fine Mexican Food are picking up the pieces and looking forward after a...
Owners of iconic Bellevue restaurant destroyed in fire unsure what’s next

Latest News

Three cousins are in the hospital after a house fire at 23rd and S Tuesday morning.
House fire sends three to the hospital
Emily's Tuesday night forecast
Travelers describe their issues at Eppley due to Southwest cancellations
Omaha travelers at Eppley Airfield impacted by Southwest Airlines cancellations
A widening project may impact drivers in west Omaha
Lane closures on 156th and Pacific in Omaha for widening project