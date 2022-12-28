New Legacy Crossing property manager says they are not responsible for high bills

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As they continue to sort out new housing after being forced to leave, Legacy Crossing residents are getting hit with a new issue: outstanding bills and late fees.

Soon after Legacy Crossing Apartments were vacated, the city revealed that management of the property was turned over to Access Commercial.

The move a week ago left many of the people forced out hoping things would get better. But then residents started getting slapped with high bills — some of them with outstanding balances in the thousands of dollars — related to things like water, sewer, and daily late fees.

6 News asked Access Commercial about the charges, and in a statement were told that the company does not have access to or control over the payment and billing system from the owner, Avantic Residental:

“We, at AREF Services, LLC, understand that residents are continuing to be charged for recurring items by Avantic Residential. AREF Services has taken over management of the property through receivership as of Wednesday, December 21st, 2022, but does not have access to or control over the Avantic Residential payment and billing system. The issue has been raised with Sterling Ralston, the former property manager with Avantic Residential, and we have requested that Avantic Residential ceases recurring charges for displaced residents of Legacy Crossing. AREF Services stands committed to resolving the issues at Legacy Crossing and returning the property to service, ready to be a safe and decent home for residents.”

Access Commercial said it has been trying to reach the former property manager Sterling Ralston daily, but there has been no response.

As 6 News reported last week, legal help is being provided for those who received such a bill. One line of assistance came in the form of a letter provided by Legal Aid of Nebraska and Heartland Family Services.

6 News also attempted to contact the former property manager but had not heard back as of Wednesday afternoon.

Need help? For Legacy Crossing residents still needing access to their apartments to get belongings, Heartland Family Services can help. They’re advised to call their case workers or call HFS at 531-721-7401.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the owner of the property. 6 News regrets the error.

