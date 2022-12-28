Imposter scams, robocalls and credit card fraud top the list of most common cons of 2022

Check your credit card statements regularly to scan for fraudulent charges
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) released a list of the most common scams to help consumers protect themselves and their loved ones.

Imposter Scams

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reported almost 300,000 reports of imposter scams in the first nine months of this year.

Darius Kinsgley with Chase Bank told us that if you ever get a suspicious message from someone saying they’re from your financial institution, don’t respond. Kingsley said if you do respond it confirms your number to the scammer and they will call back.

Robocalls

Giulia Porter of Robokiller said that, according to statistics, it’s possible in 2022 that every American with a smart phone has received a robocall about car warranties more than three times.

According to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), since 2018 there have been as many as 8 billion robocalls connected to car warranty scams alone.

The FCC issued cease and desist notices to voice service carriers in an effort to stem the tide of these automated calls with noticeable results. According to Porter there has been a large decrease in month over month robocalls since the FCC acted.

Credit card fraud

The FTC receive almost 340,000 complaints about credit card fraud in the first three quarters of 2022.

Kim Palmer of NerdWallet said credit card fraud is one of the most common types of scams. However, Palmer said if you catch and report it, you have a good chance to recover your lost money.

She advised consumers to check their credit card statements regularly to quickly find fraudulent charges. If you do find something amiss, report it to your credit card company and let them know your card might be compromised.”

You can report fraud directly to the FTC and to your state consumer protection office.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monica Helm, 55
OPD: Missing Omaha woman’s death not believed to be suspicious
Legacy Crossing Omaha
Omaha Legacy Crossing residents deal with break-ins following apartment condemnation
Las Vegas middle school mariachi band gets stranded in Omaha for Christmas
Las Vegas middle school mariachi band gets stranded in Omaha for Christmas
The owners of Nettie's Fine Mexican Food are picking up the pieces and looking forward after a...
Owners of iconic Bellevue restaurant destroyed in fire unsure what’s next
After being crashed into twice by out-of-control drivers, the Borers are constantly on edge --...
Homeowners on edge after house smashed into twice by Omaha drivers

Latest News

Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., admitted that he lied about his job experience and college...
Prosecutors open investigation into NY Rep.-elect George Santos
Cancellations and delays continue for those flying Southwest.
Eppley flight board check: Southwest cancellation nightmare continues
Missing Omaha woman Monica Helm has been found dead.
Monica Helm found dead in vehicle
Defense attorneys for Aldrick Scott are fighting to open the documents related to the...
Aldrick Scott defense wants documents unsealed
Omaha Police have arrested Cavin Cooper in connection with a pair of 2015 homicides.
Omaha Police make arrest in 2015 cold case