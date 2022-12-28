Homeowners on edge after their house is smashed into twice by drivers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A snowy forecast keeps the Borer family on the edge of their seats.

“When you’re sitting watching TV, you don’t expect something to just break into your house,” said Tony Borer. “It’s just so unexpected.”

The first time a car couldn’t stop for the stop sign at 91st and Ames happened at about Noon on Thursday, Dec. 15.

“I remember glass just falling apart,” said Evelyn Borer, Tony’s daughter.

The car smashed into the window, leaving a frightful picture of what could’ve been much worse.

Just five days later, at about 11 p.m., a pickup couldn’t stop and drove over the curb, through the neighbor’s driveway and into the corner of the Borer house. Fortunately, no one was hurt this time either -- everyone was in bed upstairs.

“Something has to change,” Jennifer Borer said. “Something has to be done about that hill. It would be nice if we have a speed bump -- or like Tony said, a guard rail put up in the winter. It’s worse in the winter.”

“Both a sign and a speed bump would be nice, really,” Tony said. “A sign at the top of the hill warning them to slow down, it might be icy.”

The city traffic engineer says a speed bump would have to be installed 300 feet up the hill. That’s likely not the answer for icy conditions, since vehicles didn’t appear to travel at excessive speeds when sliding through the stop sign.

From the bottom of the hill, it appears the neighbor’s home would be more in line for damage -- but the couple says one out-of-control driver told them he tried to steer between the houses and hit theirs instead.

After the second crash, police called a city sand truck to the intersection.

“I’m glad the city responded quickly, and I’m hoping this hill is a priority from now on,” Jennifer Borer said.

The Borers got insurance information from both drivers that hit their home, so the front is patched up until repairs can be made. But every time slick streets are predicted, their nerves won’t settle.

“Two is enough,” said Jennifer. “Two is enough, no more.”

Omaha’s traffic engineer tells us the city will look into crash records for a safety evaluation at that T-intersection, but he adds it doesn’t appear to be steeper than a lot of other hills on Omaha sidestreets.

