Former Omaha daycare worker pleads not guilty to neglect charge after toddler falls down stairs

Jordyn Prieto pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday to child neglect charges.
By Mike McKnight
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former Omaha daycare worker faces a misdemeanor charge.

A toddler, 2-and-a-half-year-old Lorenzo Ponce, suffered a head injury falling downstairs at an Omaha daycare in September.

The boy is recovering but earlier in December his mother called it a frighteningly close call.

“All three of our doctors, the pediatrician, the ER doc, and the neurologist said we are very lucky he didn’t snap his neck on that fall,” said Lexi Ponce.

Former daycare worker Jordyn Prieto has been charged with misdemeanor neglect of a minor in her care.

A not guilty plea has been entered in her case and trial has been set for the end of January.

If convicted, Prieto faces up to six months in jail and a $500 fine.

