Former Huskers captain Garrett Nelson is headed to the NFL

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - He was a captain and started 32 consecutive games to close out his college career at Nebraska, Garrett Nelson is going to the NFL. For many this decision comes with mixed emotions because of how popular the Scottsbluff native is among the fanbase. Garrett will leave a hole that won’t be simple to fill, he led the defense with 5.5 sacks this past season, he also had 65 tackles. Garrett has been very reliable as a starter over the past three seasons.

Nelson announced his decision on social media, saying in part “Ever since I was a little kid, my dream to attend the University of Nebraska, follow my father’s footsteps, and become a collegiate athlete was a constant in my life. Representing this University, the people of this state, and my family was one of the highest honors I will have in my life.”

There will be plenty of opportunity at edge rusher next season with the departures of Nelson, Ochaun Mathis and Caleb Tannor.

