Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: The thaw continues into the New Year

Emily's Tuesday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a day in the mid 30s with plenty of sun we finally began to melt off some of the lingering iciness left over from our system last week. The thaw will continue with a warm up to the mid 40s Wednesday. The sunshine we enjoyed Tuesday will be scarce for the rest of the week... clouds build Wednesday ahead of a system that arrives late Wednesday night into Thursday.

Wednesday forecast
Wednesday forecast(wowt)

This moves in from the west and brings in mainly rain potential to the Metro and points to the NW. Areas SE of the Metro likely don’t see much from this.

Thursday system
Thursday system(wowt)

We’ll stay in the 40s through the start of the new year with our next cool down arriving Monday and Tuesday. A system moves in from the W bringing with it a drop to the 30s and rain chances changing to snow Tuesday.

5 day forecast
5 day forecast(wowt)

