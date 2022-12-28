Beloved Animal Ambassador retiring from Henry Doorly Zoo

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A longtime favorite at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo will be retiring at the end of this week.

Watson, a wire-haired terrier mix, is stepping away from the zoo’s Interactive Animal Program after nearly 10 years of service. Watson was adopted from a Lincoln rescue in 2013. He served as an Animal Ambassador, greeting guests and students in addition to formal appearances.

Watson’s caretaker, Alysia Hess, said he got his start in the Wild Kingdom Pavillion Wildlife Show. He later headlined his own show at the Meadowlark Theater.

“Audience members loved his lively program and reveled at his ability to recycle,” Hess said. “But his wave and bow were the real showstoppers.”

“His intelligence and goofy personality lit up the room and captivated guests, which created a lot of friendships with both visitors and staff,” said Sarah Starr, sales and events coordinator and one of Watson’s former trainers.

The zoo said Watson’s well-being, in conjunction with his decade of service, made now the right time to retire. His retirement will be spent living with Hess on an Iowa farm.

