Art parties for kids on the spectrum develop skills and create connections

The Art Social Club is made possible by a partnership with Lincoln Arts Council, Autism Family Network and Urban Legends Art Studio.
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Parents with children on the autism spectrum sometimes fear their child won’t get all the opportunities other children get.

But Autism Family Network, in partnership with other Lincoln organizations, is creating experiences, like regular art parties, to make sure kids on the spectrum get to live a full life.

Anna Alcalde, owner of Urban Legends Art Studio, leads regular art parties and clubs for the Autism Family Network.

“Anytime you teach a kid art, you give them a talent, you boost their self confidence and their self esteem,” Alcade said. “Again, no matter what their ability is, you will help them grow and their confidence will grow. And they just become more of a leader in the community. They do. I’ve seen it happen over and over again.”

These meetings and projects have brought together people like Jarred and Cole. Jarred says he loved designing Christmas cookies and Cole’s favorite activity was creating tie dye shirts.

For Jarred’s mom, Janelle, it’s a reassurance to know her child is living a full, happy life.

“I can’t even describe how happy I am,” Janelle said. “To see him just smiling and laughing with another peer. It’s great...He’s made so many friends here. I can’t even explain how much he lights up every week when he gets to come here.”

The art parties are a chance to develop skills, but also a chance to socialize.

“A lot of kids on the autism spectrum will time out of schools and other opportunities,” Alcade said. “And there’s a lot of opportunities to have socialization. So what we’re doing here is we’re allowing friends to gather with friends and make new friends and old friends.”

These art parties are going so well, that they’re planning to start a club for younger children in January.

The Art Social Club is made possible by a partnership with Lincoln Arts Council, Autism Family Network and Urban Legends Art Studio. You can find more information by reaching out to the Autism Family Network.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legacy Crossing Apartments in Omaha
New Legacy Crossing property manager says they are not responsible for high bills
CLUB CARWASH
Omaha woman pushing for further investigation into claim involving Club Carwash
Monica Helm, 55
OPD: Missing Omaha woman’s death not believed to be suspicious
After being crashed into twice by out-of-control drivers, the Borers are constantly on edge --...
Homeowners on edge after house smashed into twice by Omaha drivers
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video

Latest News

Lincoln Police are investigating after $15,000 of engineering equipment was stolen from a work...
$15K worth of equipment stolen from work truck in northeast Lincoln
Legacy Commons update: Omaha, Heartland Family Service working to help last few displaced tenants
Rusty's Morning Forecast
CLUB CARWASH
Omaha woman pushing for further investigation into claim involving Club Carwash
OPPD's newest piece of equipment rolled into town Wednesday night.
OPPD turbine rolls into Turtle Creek power station