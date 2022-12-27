Two teens hospitalized after falling into frozen Lake Manawa

Two 17-year-olds fell through the ice while walking near docks.
Fire Department prepares for frozen water rescue
Fire Department prepares for frozen water rescue(WGEM)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two local teens are in the hospital tonight after falling into a frozen lake.

It happened just after 6 p.m. Monday at Lake Manawa in Council Bluffs. Police tell 6 News two teens - a male and a female, both aged 17 - were walking on ice near one of the docks on the lake. Council Bluffs Police puts buoys around the docks to prevent ice build-up.

Both teens fell through the ice, prompting a response from Council Bluffs water rescue crews.

They were transported to Mercy Hospital. Both are expected to be okay.

