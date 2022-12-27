Three suffer burns, smoke inhalation after fire erupts in Omaha home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A residential fire left three family members with serious injuries Tuesday morning.

When Omaha firefighters arrived Tuesday morning just before 5:30, one person had managed to exit the burning home near 23rd and S streets in south Omaha. Two more were still inside.

They had burns and inhaled a lot of smoke.

By daylight, after first rushing to the hospital, family of the victims stopped by the home to see where it started.

“It was bad — it still is bad,” said Justin Blackson, cousin of the victims. “But they’re fighting. We know that one of our cousins was outside when the fire trucks and ambulance got here. She was able to tell them where the other two were.”

The cousin who got out first is Rashelle Kirkland. Her brother, Michael Pratt, was still inside along with his 7-year-old granddaughter, Jaya.

“We’re hurting right now. I’m just praying they’ll pull through,” Blackson said.

“From the sounds of it, he was in here longer trying to find her,” said Fantasia Blackson, another cousin of the victims. “She was unresponsive when they found her.”

Justin Blackson said she was flown to the burn unit in Lincoln.

For years, the home has been the family gathering spot for the holidays. Because of illness, the big Christmas Eve gathering had been moved to New Year’s weekend.

Instead, all the energy is focused on the three cousins caught in the fire, praying for recovery — for survival.

“We’ve been through a lot this year alone,” Justin said. “A year ago, we lost our matriarch. This was her house... and a year later, we’re dealing with another tragedy. I feel there has to be some good that comes of all this.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

