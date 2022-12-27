Temporary casino opens in Grand Island, full resort to begin construction in 2023

The temporary casino opened Tuesday, Dec. 27
The temporary casino opened Tuesday, Dec. 27(Fonner Park)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Grand Island Casino Resort has opened a temporary casino before construction begins on a larger facility.

According to Grand Island Casino, the company opened its temporary casino Tuesday. The temporary casino is located in Fonner Park in Grand Island.

The business says a line formed early in the morning as patrons gathered for the opening.

Roughly 300 slot machines, horse betting kiosks, and a snack bar are featured in the temporary casino.

Patrons can enjoy the casino seven days a week from 8 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday, and until 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The temporary facility is the precursor to a larger project, which plans to be a full resort with a 24-hour Vegas-inspired casino experience. The resort will have a 116-room hotel, spa, dining options, and a 1,500-seat event center.

A rendering of the planned full resort in Grand Island
A rendering of the planned full resort in Grand Island(KSNB)

“We are excited to partner with Fonner Park to add this temporary casino and, ultimately, a first-class casino resort to this race track,” said Dan Kehl, the CEO of Elite Casino Resorts, which is the owner of the Grand Island Casino.

Construction on the full resort is expected to start in the fall of 2023.

The temporary location is the latest casino facility to open in the state after Lincoln’s WarHorse Casino opened in September. An Omaha casino is expected to open in 2024.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out Monday on the upper level of a parking garage at Westroads Mall.
Omaha crews battle fire atop Westroads Mall parking garage
Fire Department prepares for frozen water rescue
Two teens hospitalized after falling into frozen Lake Manawa
A fire has damaged multiple storage units
Several Metro fire departments battle blaze in Ralston
Ice jams occur on rivers when ice clumps together and can affect the river's flow
Omaha crews monitor ice jam for potential effects on power station
A local church celebrates Christmas in a big way
One of the largest Christmas services in Omaha welcomes guests

Latest News

Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen announces fire marshal appointment
Grand Island man seriously injured after being hit by car
Northwest Omaha apartments dealing with water outages
Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue were dispatched to a fire at an unattached garage near...
Chickens die in Christmas Eve fire in southeast Lincoln