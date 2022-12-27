Temporary casino opens in Grand Island, full resort to begin construction in 2023

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Grand Island Casino Resort has opened a temporary casino before construction begins on a larger facility.

According to Grand Island Casino, the company opened its temporary casino Tuesday. The temporary casino is located in Fonner Park in Grand Island.

The business says a line formed early in the morning as patrons gathered for the opening.

Roughly 300 slot machines, horse betting kiosks, and a snack bar are featured in the temporary casino.

Patrons can enjoy the casino seven days a week from 8 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday, and until 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The temporary facility is the precursor to a larger project, which plans to be a full resort with a 24-hour Vegas-inspired casino experience. The resort will have a 116-room hotel, spa, dining options, and a 1,500-seat event center.

A rendering of the planned full resort in Grand Island (KSNB)

“We are excited to partner with Fonner Park to add this temporary casino and, ultimately, a first-class casino resort to this race track,” said Dan Kehl, the CEO of Elite Casino Resorts, which is the owner of the Grand Island Casino.

Construction on the full resort is expected to start in the fall of 2023.

The temporary location is the latest casino facility to open in the state after Lincoln’s WarHorse Casino opened in September. An Omaha casino is expected to open in 2024.

