Southerly winds help boost temperatures back to the 30s Tuesday

By Jaret Lansford
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:08 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After falling into the single digits Monday evening, temperatures have slowly risen through the night.

This is the product of southerly winds kicking in, and those will help to bring in our warmest temperatures since the middle of the month.

Expect highs in the upper 30s with occasional cloud cover.

Wind chills will be in the 20s with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible.

Tuesday Wind Gusts
Tuesday Wind Gusts(WOWT)

The rest of the week is looking even warmer with highs in the mid 40s.

There will be a fair bit of cloud cover, however, with a system moving just off to our north on Thursday.

Cloud cover looks to stick around into the weekend but we are looking dry for any New Year celebrations.

Temperatures Saturday evening will be sitting in the 30s with only a light breeze.

New Year's Eve Forecast
New Year's Eve Forecast(WOWT)

There is a system that we are watching for early next week that gives us a chance for precipitation from Monday into Tuesday morning.

At this time, cold rain showers are forecast with a brief change to some snow showers Monday night into Tuesday morning.

