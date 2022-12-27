Pottawattamie County Supervisor Lynn Grobe announces retirement

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa. (WOWT) - Lynn Grobe announces his retirement after serving on the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors since 2009.

According to Pottawattamie County officials, Lynn Grobe will retire Jan. 3, 2023.

Grobe has served in various community roles for more than 40 years, including serving on boards at Hancock United Methodist Church, Hancock American Legion, Western Iowa Development Association, Golden Hills, Southwest Iowa Planning Council, and others.

“Public service has always been an important part of my life,” said Grobe. “I like helping people, and although I’m retiring from Pottawattamie County, I’ll continue to help our area any way I can.”

On Jan. 3, Pottawattamie County will swear in Jeff Jorgensen and Susan Miller, along with re-elect Scott Belt, as County Supervisors. They will join Brian Shea and Tim Wichman on the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors.

