Omaha Legacy Crossing residents deal with break-ins following apartment condemnation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One week after the City of Omaha condemned all 17 buildings at the Legacy Crossing apartment complex in northwest Omaha due to unsafe and unsanitary conditions, residents are facing new problems.

“When I walked in, I was expecting to see my stuff here.”

72-year-old Elsie Davis lived at Legacy Crossing for 14 years. Like hundreds of other residents, she’s dealt with problem after problem at the complex.

”I’ve been calling them for help, but they won’t help me. They won’t come to fix anything, and I’m paying all this money for rent and I’m not getting anything tenants are supposed to get,” she says.

Residents have reported horrible living conditions at the complex over the last several months, including rats, roaches, standing sewage, no heat, and more. At a press conference last Monday, Mayor Jean Stothert held up a stack of papers - every single one a complaint and violation at the building.

After Davis was forced out last week, she came back Monday to move the rest of her belongings to a storage unit. She arrived to find some of her stuff missing.

“When I walked in, my TV was gone, and bags and things thrown all over the place. My bedroom was torn up into shambles, they went through my drawers, they tore everything up.”

Last Wednesday, the City of Omaha said the city handed the property over to Access Commercial to monitor the 17 buildings. The city’s release stated:

“The exterior doors on all buildings will be secured with new locks. 24/7 security will be on site until further notice.”

Despite these changes, residents say they’re dealing with break-ins and stolen property.

Davis says she instantly broke down when she realized she had become a victim.

“I just started crying ‘cause I couldn’t help it. I couldn’t believe they’d do me like this, you know? Why do you want to kick a person when they’re down and they already have a hard time? You know, I’m on a fixed income, I don’t have very much - and I thank god for what they give me - but I just don’t understand why they come and steal my stuff like that, take it.”

And Davis isn’t the first one either.

Last week, 6 News spoke with Deborah Reutler, another former tenant. She returned to the complex Wednesday to bring more of her things to her temporary living situation.

Reutler says among the items missing from her apartment were several laptops, and Christmas presents that were wrapped and under her tree.

“My apartment was broken into through the patio door, my items were tossed. I don’t even know everything that’s missing at this point because I’ve had to work and have not had the chance to inventory my items,” she says.

Davis tells 6 News those who broke into her apartment took valuables that were near and dear to her heart - including special jewelry.

“My mom, she gave me some jewelry and my aunt, and it was some nice jewelry. I didn’t think about taking it ‘cause I was trying to get out of here and my granddaughter called and told me to get your important stuff so I didn’t think about so I just left, you know?”

The family heirlooms are some that simply can’t be replaced.

Davis’ son, Antonio G. Davis Jr. says he’s disgusted that people would take advantage of community members who are already down on their luck.

“It hurts to see my mom cry, it’s very angry and blood boiling to me that a bunch of cowards running around and stealing from people going through a struggle this time of year.”

6 News has reached out to the Omaha Police Department to learn how many burglary reports they’ve received in connection to Legacy Crossing. As of Monday night, the burglary unit had not responded to 6 News’ request.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.