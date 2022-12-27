Northwest Omaha apartments dealing with water outages

Tudor Heights issues not something municipal utility crews would be responsible for repairing, according to M.U.D.
(MGN)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Residents of an Omaha apartment complex have been reporting water outages in recent days.

A spokesperson for Metropolitan Utilities District told 6 News the Tudor Heights complex, located off Interstate 680 near Maple Street, has been experiencing internal leaks and frozen pipes, causing some apartments to go without water.

They said it’s an issue with the complex and not something municipal utility crews would be responsible for repairing.

“When we are called out and it turns out to be an internal plumbing issue, we instruct the customer (or building maintenance) to contact a plumber to make repairs,” M.U.D. said in an email to 6 News.

