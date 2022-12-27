Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen announces fire marshal appointment

(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Governor-elect Jim Pillen will appoint a new State Fire Marshal.

Pillen announced Tuesday he plans to appoint Shane Hunter as Nebraska’s newest Fire Marshal.

Hunter currently is the Vice President of Safety, Security, and Business Continuity for the Metropolitan Utilities District.

According to Pillen, Hunter has more than 25 years of experience in fire and emergency response services. He’s been with the Omaha Fire Department as an assistant fire chief, battalion fire chief, and fire captain.

“I am looking forward to working with Shane to lessen the undue burdens facing our volunteer fire departments and paramedics serving Nebraskans,” said Governor-elect Pillen. “Our job is to inspire our volunteers, not burden them, so they can continue their work to keep us safe.”

Hunter is the latest appointment as Pillen continues to assemble his cabinet.

