Lane closures on 156th and Pacific in Omaha for widening project

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’re driving through west Omaha you may notice a minor inconvenience starting Tuesday.

It’s a sign of bigger things to come at 156th and Pacific.

That intersection will have various lane restrictions for the next two months to protect OPPD utility workers.

City officials said we would see utility relocation happen before major construction begins next year on 156th Street north of Pacific, all the way to Wycliffe Drive, which is near West Dodge Road.

Those lanes will be widened, which is badly needed.

Crews will make every effort to maintain one lane in each direction, though it’s possible to see full closure during the summer months when Kiewit Middle School, which is in the middle of it all, is out for summer break.

