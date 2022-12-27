Grand Island man seriously injured after being hit by car

(WILX)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in a gas station parking lot in Grand Island.

The incident happened on Monday just before 12:30 p.m. at the Five Points area Casey’s gas station on Eddy Street.

Police said an 84-year-old woman was driving her vehicle into the parking lot when she accidently ran into the victim.

The vehicle pinned a 67-year-old man against a concrete pillar in front of the building.

Police said the man was severely injured, but the extent of his injuries and his identity are unknown.

It’s not yet clear if the driver will face criminal charges.

