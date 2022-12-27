Court documents attribute fatal shooting of Lincoln man to road rage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Court documents are shedding new light on the Dec. 23 shooting that killed 38-year-old Kupo Mleya and put 23-year-old Karsen Rezac behind bars.

An arrest affidavit for Rezac details police arriving at the intersection of 20th and Washington and finding Mleya inside his Jeep Patriot with critical gunshot wounds, which he did not survive. Officers said they also found multiple bullet holes in the Jeep and learned witnesses heard a car crash, then gunshots and saw a car flee.

The documents show further interviews led police to believe Rezac and Mleya, who didn’t know each other, were involved in a car accident. Following the accident, the documents allege Rezac shot Mleya multiple times.

Lincoln Police were able to locate and arrest Rezac by the license plate number of his car. He was arrested at a nearby intersection on Dec. 24.

Rezac will appear in court for the first time Tuesday afternoon. Rezac is charged with Second Degree Murder and Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony.

