Court documents attribute fatal shooting of Lincoln man to road rage

Karsen Rezac, 23 was arrested at 9:43 a.m. without incident, according to a release from the...
Karsen Rezac, 23 was arrested at 9:43 a.m. without incident, according to a release from the Police Department. He was arrested near South 28th Street and Tierra Drive in Lincoln. He was arrested for Second Degree Murder and Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony.(KOLN)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Court documents are shedding new light on the Dec. 23 shooting that killed 38-year-old Kupo Mleya and put 23-year-old Karsen Rezac behind bars.

An arrest affidavit for Rezac details police arriving at the intersection of 20th and Washington and finding Mleya inside his Jeep Patriot with critical gunshot wounds, which he did not survive. Officers said they also found multiple bullet holes in the Jeep and learned witnesses heard a car crash, then gunshots and saw a car flee.

The documents show further interviews led police to believe Rezac and Mleya, who didn’t know each other, were involved in a car accident. Following the accident, the documents allege Rezac shot Mleya multiple times.

Lincoln Police were able to locate and arrest Rezac by the license plate number of his car. He was arrested at a nearby intersection on Dec. 24.

Rezac will appear in court for the first time Tuesday afternoon. Rezac is charged with Second Degree Murder and Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out Monday on the upper level of a parking garage at Westroads Mall.
Omaha crews battle fire atop Westroads Mall parking garage
Fire Department prepares for frozen water rescue
Two teens hospitalized after falling into frozen Lake Manawa
A fire has damaged multiple storage units
Several Metro fire departments battle blaze in Ralston
Ice jams occur on rivers when ice clumps together and can affect the river's flow
Omaha crews monitor ice jam for potential effects on power station
A local church celebrates Christmas in a big way
One of the largest Christmas services in Omaha welcomes guests

Latest News

The temporary casino opened Tuesday, Dec. 27
Temporary casino opens in Grand Island, full resort to begin construction in 2023
Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen announces fire marshal appointment
Grand Island man seriously injured after being hit by car
Northwest Omaha apartments dealing with water outages