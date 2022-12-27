3 injured in Omaha fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were taken to a hospital Tuesday morning with apparent injuries from a house fire.

Crews were dispatched to the house near 23rd and S Street after 5:15 a.m. after a neighbor discovered the fire.

They found one victim outside and two more inside the house. Their confirmed conditions were unavailable, however crews described the situation as serious.

Crews were able to knock down the fire fairly quickly. There was no immediate word about what caused the fire.

