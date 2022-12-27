3 injured in Omaha fire

6 News WOWT Daybreak at 6
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were taken to a hospital Tuesday morning with apparent injuries from a house fire.

Crews were dispatched to the house near 23rd and S Street after 5:15 a.m. after a neighbor discovered the fire.

They found one victim outside and two more inside the house. Their confirmed conditions were unavailable, however crews described the situation as serious.

Crews were able to knock down the fire fairly quickly. There was no immediate word about what caused the fire.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out Monday on the upper level of a parking garage at Westroads Mall.
Omaha crews battle fire atop Westroads Mall parking garage
A fire has damaged multiple storage units
Several Metro fire departments battle blaze in Ralston
Fire Department prepares for frozen water rescue
Two teens hospitalized after falling into frozen Lake Manawa
Ice jams occur on rivers when ice clumps together and can affect the river's flow
Omaha crews monitor ice jam for potential effects on power station
A local church celebrates Christmas in a big way
One of the largest Christmas services in Omaha welcomes guests

Latest News

Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Southerly winds help boost temperatures back to the 30s Tuesday
Southerly winds help boost temperatures back to the 30s Tuesday
CHI Health has partnered with the Creighton University School of Medicine to launch a new...
CHI Health, Creighton University partner in new rural doctor program
The owners of Nettie's Fine Mexican Food are picking up the pieces and looking forward after a...
Owners of iconic Bellevue restaurant destroyed in fire unsure what’s next