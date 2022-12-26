Year in review: Take a look at 2022’s craziest trending stories

These stories and more help recap some of the wildest viral and trending highlights. (CNN, KARE, WGME, CINCINNATI ZOO & BOTANICAL GARDEN, MICHELLE PETERS, JAGUAR RESCUE CENTER, LORNA KLEFSAAS, DAVID SINCLAIR, ZACH PILLER, NASA, @XWINGHERSELF, DISNEY, LUCASFILM, HORMEL FOODS, VELVEETA, BARFEOOT WINE, OSCAR MAYER, Disney/Lucasfilm)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Everyone’s favorite hippo got her spotlight stolen, a mom had to pay up on a social media-stifling deal, and a mobile word puzzle gave a much-needed distraction. These stories and more help recap some of the wildest viral and trending highlights.

Let’s take a look at 2022!

The world’s most famous pachyderm, Fiona the hippo, is no stranger to stardom, but she had to learn to share her viral spotlight in 2022 when she became a big sister! Fiona’s mother, Bibi, had another baby at the Cincinnati Zoo, a bouncing bulbous boy named “Fritz,” a name that was crowdsourced from the zoo’s vast menagerie of fans. The slick n’ slippery siblings took some time to bond and now the pair are thick as thieves!

And motherly love was on display in the cutest possible way, caught on camera in a Costa Rican jungle when a baby sloth that had fallen from a tree was reunited with its mother. She may move like molasses, but she was quick to dole out some cuddles. Yeah, it may not be news, but it sure got a lot of views - over 30 million on Facebook alone.

Sometimes parents need to use tough love, like a Minnesota mother who went viral with her unique “18 for 18″ challenge with her teen. Years ago, she offered her son $1,800 cash to stay off social media entirely until he was 18. Well, the kid turned 18 this year, cashed in on his promise kept, and started wading into social media waters $1,800 richer.

A pair of family fishing trips became viral whales of a tale.

The first story caught the moment when a grandpa-grandson duo hooked a mako shark and the fighting fish suddenly took flight.

The other fish out of water story makes liberal use of the “bleep button,” but for good reason. A fishing father and son were scared witless when a whale suddenly crested and went airborne, touching down right on their boat. The pair let fly a hilariously obscene reaction that’s still hanging somewhere over the Atlantic.

The year 2022 also brought us a treasure trove of interstellar images captured by the newly launched James Webb Space Telescope.

It also brought many bizarre and freaky foodstuff like Kraft Mac n’ Cheese ice cream, the Velveeta martini, Oreo flavored wine, and a temperature-testing fingernail polish for your beer.

And who could forget the limited edition Oscar Mayer beauty mask and a frozen hot dog popsicle.

Plus, an out-of-this-world pet project turned into a personal crusade for a Georgia man from eastern Europe. Star Wars superfan Akaki Lekiachvili spent six years and at least $50,000 building a life-sized X-wing replica, which he used to raise money to benefit war-torn Ukraine. The ship was featured at a Major League Baseball game and its Twitter account was even liked by Luke Skywalker himself, actor Mark Hamill!

Finally, if 2022 was summed up in a word, it would be Wordle! The New York Times took the popular puzzle on mobile globally where it became a worldwide daily brain-teasing phenomenon! In fact, Google says Wordle was its top searched term for 2022.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some residents displaced from a condemned apartment complex are given large bills
Legal help offered after Legacy Crossing tenants slapped with high outstanding charges
A local church celebrates Christmas in a big way
One of the largest Christmas services in Omaha welcomes guests
Monica Helm, 55
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
An update on the progress on an Omaha casino
New Omaha casino expected to open in 2024, support state with tax revenue
A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’

Latest News

Residents watch at a burning infrastructure project hit during a Russian drone night strike in...
The AP Interview: Ukraine FM aims for February peace summit
Omaha small businesses are trying to make up for less-than-usual traffic and sales over the...
Omaha businesses hope to make up for sales lost during extreme cold
A fire broke out Monday on the upper level of a parking garage at Westroads Mall.
Omaha crews battle fire atop Westroads Mall parking garage
Carson, Iowa residents are being asked to conserve water after a service main to the town's...
Water conservation order continues for Carson, Iowa