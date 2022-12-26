Omaha crews monitor ice jam for potential effects on power station

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An ice jam on the Missouri River just north of Omaha is turning into a nuisance.

Ice jams occur when ice clumps together to block or slow the flow of a river.

Experts are monitoring it as OPPD is taking one of its plants offline along the river.

OPPD says the jam has challenged generating stations along the river that use river water for cooling purposes.

Right now the utility does not anticipate any disruption in service and says employees are working around the clock.

“OPPD is aware of an ice jam on the Missouri River that has caused river levels to lower to the point that has challenged certain generating stations along the river that use river water for cooling purposes,” OPPD said. “OPPD is monitoring conditions on the river closely. We currently do not anticipate any disruptions to our customers’ power.”

Metropolitan Utilities District says it’s now watching the potential impact on the utility’s Florence water treatment plant. That is one of the district’s three water treatment facilities.

The treatment facilities in Elkhorn and Papillion are not affected.

M.U.D. says drinking water continues to meet all state and federal standards.

