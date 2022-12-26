Omaha crews battle fire atop Westroads Mall parking garage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Post-Christmas returns and shopping didn’t go as planned for someone at the Westroads Mall Monday.

A vehicle apparently caught fire on the top floor of the parking garage on the east side of the building.

The fire sent a plume of smoke into the air. It was a challenge for crews to knock down because a fire truck couldn’t drive up the garage.

It’s unclear what started the fire. There were no reports of injuries.

