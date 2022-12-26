Deep freeze breaks pipes, creates water crisis across South

Several cities across the South are recouping from frozen pipes and low water pressure.
Several cities across the South are recouping from frozen pipes and low water pressure.(Lindsey Jenkins)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Days of freezing temperatures in Deep South areas that usually freeze for only hours are threatening dozens of water systems as burst pipes leak millions of gallons of water.

Dozens of water systems had either boil advisories in place because of low pressure or warned of bigger catastrophes if leaks from broken pipes weren’t found and water shut off.

In Jackson, Mississippi, residents were required over Christmas to boil water. Charleston, South Carolina, normally puts out 50 million gallons of water on a winter day, but over the holiday weekend the output was about 100 million gallons as thousands of homes and business had undetected broken pipes.

