David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Frigid overnight, thawing out Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Strong north winds brought us another frigid morning with temperatures dropping into the single digits to start the day. Thankfully, morning clouds quickly cleared out giving us lots of sunshine for the afternoon. Winds have been dropping off as well, so conditions for this evening won’t be quite as brutally cold. Temperatures have climbed to around 18 degrees in the metro, but will drop back into the single digits quickly after sunset thanks to clear skies and light winds. Wind chills should not be a major issue thanks to the light winds, at least initially.

Monday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

The coldest weather of the night likely comes between 10pm and Midnight as clouds being to roll in and south winds pick up after Midnight. That will actually cause temperatures to rise, we’ll go from our overnight low of 7 degrees up to around 13 by sunrise on Tuesday. Not a major warm-up, but headed in the right direction. Wind gusts of 20 to 30mph will be possible by sunrise, lasting through the morning hours on Tuesday. Unfortunately that’s likely to push wind chills back below zero through the morning hours of Tuesday.

Wind Chills Tonight And Tuesday Morning (WOWT)

Those gusty south winds will eventually help us to warm up a bit, temperatures climbing into the upper 20s by Noon. Afternoon high should finally break the freezing mark, and push up to around 38 degrees in Omaha. Some areas to the west and southwest of Omaha may actually top out around 40 degrees.

Tuesday's Forecast (WOWT)

More mild weather is expected through the rest of the week, with highs in the middle 40s for Wednesday through Friday. Clouds may cool things slightly for the weekend, but high should still top out around 40 degrees. Our next chance for any moisture looks to hold off until next week, with a chance for some rain showers changing to snow Monday into Tuesday.

Temperatures The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

