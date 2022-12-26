Creighton celebrates Christmas with an 80-65 win against DePaul

By Joe Nugent
Published: Dec. 25, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Jays led the whole way after scoring the first bucket, making it an enjoyable experience for the thousands of fans who attended. Creighton beat DePaul 80-65 in front of the good crowd at CHI Health Center, one that was announced at more than 16,000. Trey Alexander had a career-high 32 points with a career-high seven three-pointers. Alexander hit four three’s in the first half on his way to 14 points before the break. He then scored 18 in the second half which at the time also matched his career-high for an entire game.

Ryan Nembhard shot 50% 6-12 scoring 16 points, Baylor Scheierman was also in double figures with 14 points. Creighton has now won 17 straight against DePaul, which is the second longest streak against a single team in Creighton history.

This was the first game for the program on Christmas since 1953 and the Jays are the first team in BIG EAST history to host a game on this holiday.

