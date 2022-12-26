City of Carson loses water pressure, still asked to conserve water

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CARSON, Iowa (WOWT) - The City of Carson is still facing water issues.

According to the Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency, the city’s water system lost pressure Monday morning.

The city is under a boil water advisory, as well as a conservation declaration which began last week due to a frozen supply main.

Carson is roughly 25 miles east of Council Bluffs.

