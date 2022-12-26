‘Christmas miracle’: Community helps homeless man for holidays

Dozens of strangers helped a homeless man in Norwalk, Connecticut find warmth, food and shelter. (NEWS 12 CONNECTICUT, INC., FACEBOOK, VICTORIA HINDS, CNN)
By News 12 Connecticut staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWALK, Conn. (News 12 Connecticut) - For the first time in several years, a homeless man in Connecticut has food and warm shelter this holiday season.

It’s all thanks to complete strangers from his community who felt inspired to give.

People in the area of Connecticut Avenue are familiar with the rattling of a pushcart and the vibrant person behind it.

For the last five years, Paris’ livelihood has been collecting bottles. He expresses his gratitude for people who have helped him out as he collects.

“It’s all right to have what I have, and it comes from people that care, to give me just a bottle,” he said Sunday.

This Christmas, a stranger’s request to get him a sleeping bag and basic products turned into something more.

“It all started with a post from our friend Amy Stackhouse,” said Victoria Hinds, who is helping to organize donations for Paris.

There has been an outpouring from the community as to how they can help. He received gift cards, warm food and even a place to stay.

Hinds said the donations totaled around $2,200 by Sunday.

“Two nights turned into three, and three into six, and now we have nine nights for Paris in a hotel,” Hinds said.

It will be his first warm Christmas since 2015.

“I’m so overwhelmed,” Paris said. “When you weep ... you weep because it’s real, you have the realists and the non-realists, and this is the realists right now.”

Instead of just a few bottles this year, the community is giving Paris miracles he’s only dreamed of.

“A Christmas miracle to me is love, me being embraced,” he said. “When they say unbelievable, it’s real.”

The community is still accepting donations for Paris on Venmo. They can be made to the username “lets help Paris.”

Copyright 2022 News 12 Connecticut via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some residents displaced from a condemned apartment complex are given large bills
Legal help offered after Legacy Crossing tenants slapped with high outstanding charges
Monica Helm, 55
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
A local church celebrates Christmas in a big way
One of the largest Christmas services in Omaha welcomes guests
An update on the progress on an Omaha casino
New Omaha casino expected to open in 2024, support state with tax revenue
A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’

Latest News

Apolonio Aniceto was booked into the Nye County Detention Center on two charges of felony...
Man accused of abandoning dog at dump, poisoning another, sheriff’s office says
FILE - Firefighters responded to find the Crossville, Tennessee, home fully engulfed in flames,...
Sheriff: 6 believed to be dead in Tennessee house fire
Residents watch at a burning infrastructure project hit during a Russian drone night strike in...
The AP Interview: Ukraine FM aims for February peace summit
7-year-old triplets in Orlando reunite with garbage collector who was their hero.
CUTE: Triplets reunite with garbage truck driver 4 years after viral video