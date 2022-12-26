Chilly and windy Monday with warming for the rest of the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Arctic front moved through the area Sunday night and northwest winds have been strong behind it.

Gusts will continue to get up to 40 miles per hour through the morning hours.

A few flurries will also be possible early on in the day.

As the day goes on, the winds will get lighter with a clearing sky for the afternoon.

Monday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

Still, afternoon temperatures will only manage to get back into the mid to upper teens.

Monday Afternoon Forecast (WOWT)

This will be the coldest day of the week by far.

Temperatures will dip into the single digits in the evening but start rising after midnight.

Tuesday will see a breezy south wind, which will help us return to the upper 30s.

Tuesday 6 to 6 Forecast (WOWT)

Wednesday returns us to the 40s and we stay there for the rest of the week.

The week looks pretty quiet aside from the chance for some sprinkles late Friday.

The forecast for New Year celebrations looks good with nighttime temperatures near 30 degrees and dry conditions.

