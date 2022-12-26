Several Metro fire departments battle blaze in Ralston

Ralston Fire Department reports 8 storage units affected
Apartment fire
Apartment fire(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fire crews from Ralston, Papillion, Springfield, Boys Town, Irvington and Omaha battled a stubborn fire near 78th and Serum Avenue at a storage unit.

It took crews nearly two hours to bring the fire under control. Ralston’s fire chief described the conditions as a “perfect storm” -- cold weather and hard-to-access units.

“When we got here, we had heavy smoke from approximately eight garages,” said Ralston fire chief Kevin Eischeid. “We had heavy fire. Those garages are packed full of stuff. Getting them cleared out has been our difficulty.

A cause is still being determined.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some residents displaced from a condemned apartment complex are given large bills
Legal help offered after Legacy Crossing tenants slapped with high outstanding charges
A local church celebrates Christmas in a big way
One of the largest Christmas services in Omaha welcomes guests
Monica Helm, 55
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
An update on the progress on an Omaha casino
New Omaha casino expected to open in 2024, support state with tax revenue
A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’

Latest News

City of Carson loses water pressure, still asked to conserve water
Ice jams occur on rivers when ice clumps together and can affect the river's flow
Omaha crews monitor ice jam for potential effects on power station
An ice jam is being monitored for potential issues
Ice jam on Missouri River causing issues for Omaha
Monday Forecast and 6 to 6
Chilly and windy Monday with warming for the rest of the week