Several Metro fire departments battle blaze in Ralston

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fire crews from Ralston, Papillion, Springfield, Boys Town, Irvington and Omaha battled a stubborn fire near 78th and Serum Avenue at a storage unit.

It took crews nearly two hours to bring the fire under control. Ralston’s fire chief described the conditions as a “perfect storm” -- cold weather and hard-to-access units.

“When we got here, we had heavy smoke from approximately eight garages,” said Ralston fire chief Kevin Eischeid. “We had heavy fire. Those garages are packed full of stuff. Getting them cleared out has been our difficulty.

A cause is still being determined.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

