Boiler freezes at Omaha’s Benson Tower, tenants left without water

Some residents of the Omaha Housing Authority's Benson Tower location have been left without water
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Last week’s sub-zero cold continues to impact some tenants of the Omaha Housing Authority.

We’re told that a boiler at Benson Tower froze and some tenants haven’t had water in their units since Friday.

OHA has had plumbers and contractors on-site daily since Friday working to restore the water and heat.

As of Monday morning water was restored to the first nine floors of the building. Crews are working to fix leaks from the frozen pipes.

OHA provided bathrooms on the main floor and bottled water until the issues are resolved.

