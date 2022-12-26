2 killed in shooting at Colorado Jehovah’s Witnesses hall

Questions remain after an early morning shooting outside a church in Thorton, Colorado. (KUSA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — A man killed his wife and then himself at a Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in suburban Denver, Thornton police said Sunday.

A fire was reported at the hall around 9 a.m. before another caller told police that a man had shot a woman and then himself, authorities said.

The man and woman were former members of the congregation, police said. Their names have not been released.

Luis Sanchez lives across the street and heard two gunshots Sunday morning. He told The Denver Post that he looked outside and saw a woman lying on the ground.

“It’s very sad,” he said.

A hazmat team with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating suspicious devices at the hall.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some residents displaced from a condemned apartment complex are given large bills
Legal help offered after Legacy Crossing tenants slapped with high outstanding charges
Cari Allen, 43, of Omaha, was confirmed dead Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, following an autopsy...
Missing Omaha mother Cari Allen confirmed dead
A fire at a popular restaurant kept crews busy Friday afternoon
Crews respond to fire at popular Bellevue restaurant Friday
Governor-elect Jim Pillen announces resignation from University of Nebraska Board of Regents
Karsen Rezac, 23 was arrested at 9:43 a.m. without incident, according to a release from the...
Arrest made in Lincoln homicide

Latest News

Shawn Hays, 53, faces nine felony charges, including murder, battery and abuse of a corpse, in...
Indiana man allegedly killed, mutilated his father
Jewish Community thanking Omaha first responders on Christmas
Jewish Community thanking Omaha first responders on Christmas
WOWT 6 News Live at 10 (Sunday)
Clouds are reflected off the City of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility's...
Boil water order issued in Mississippi capital amid freeze
The Christmas Day announcement said crews were working to make repairs, but it did not give an...
City of Jackson, Mississippi under boil advisory after pipes burst