One of the largest Christmas services in Omaha welcomes guests

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For decades, King of Kings church in Omaha has been celebrating Christmas in a big way.

Pastor Greg Griffith says a lot goes into planning.

“We began working on Christmas about August to September time frame,” says Griffith. “Just working on what do we want to do, what do we want Christmas to look like? Our production teams start to work on video ideas and compilations. We start working on crafting messages, we start saying what are going to be our guest gift and giveaways.”

This year they welcomed around 3,200 guests at their five services. In addition to their 45-person staff, they’re met with the help of 150 volunteers. For those wanting to stay at home, they still offer live-stream as an option.

Pastor Griffith says the goal is to engage the entire family.

“We have a Lego movie that we created here. It’s a Lego video, it’s about foyer minutes long and it just tells the Christmas story,”

The Langfords have been coming to King of Kings for the past 15 years, and always look forward to a Christmas service.

“It’s really done well, it’s performed well and fills you up with the spirit of Christmas for sure,” says Corey Langford.

Even without the special effects, it’s a place where a community can come together.

“It’s a community centered around Jesus. Just all that love kind of radiates out and people are very accepting of anyone, any age. They’ll show up and it’s for all of us,” says Langford.

