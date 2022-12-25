New ‘Smart Apartment’ pilot program takes off in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s a pilot program in Omaha featuring “smart apartments” for people looking to rebuild their lives after experiencing a life-changing ailment.

It’s part of QLI’s campus. - a world-class rehabilitation center, right here in the heartland.

“Not only do I get to be the test pilot for all this new technology, which is fun, but for me, specifically, I’m going home to live independently,” says smart apartment resident Michael Creager. “There’s no one else in my house, I live in a two-story townhouse, it’s going to be a big challenge.”

Creager is originally from the Chicago area, but after contracting Guillain-barré syndrome last fall, a malady where your immune system attacks your nervous system, he was looking for a rehabilitation center that was the right fit.

And he found it. The smart apartment utilizes Amazon’s Alexa system.

“Alexa, turn on the shower. Alexa set the shower to 106 degrees,” says Creager.

Guillain-Barré syndrome is extremely rare and requires professional help for a chance at one hundred percent recovery.

“It made me basically paralyzed. I couldn’t use my arms or legs. I couldn’t move them, almost at all, even a finger for probably the first few weeks,” says Creager.

But slowly, Creager’s legs started working again. He can stand and walk, but it’s the help he receives in the smart apartment that’s aiding him back to self-sufficiency.

“I hope it all comes back you know? I’d like to be 100% a year from now. We’ll see,” he says.

It’s going to take a couple of years for QLI to determine if this short-term experiment is worth it.

We could see more smart apartments like this pop up in Omaha and even across the country. But for now, it’s time to sleep on it.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.